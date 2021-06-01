Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Update

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 29th total of 108,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $193.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.59. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

