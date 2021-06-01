Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $83,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gentex by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

