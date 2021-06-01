MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 79,543 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,863,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,561 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

