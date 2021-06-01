Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Expands By 38.5%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

