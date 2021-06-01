Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 16,040 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Strategic Education worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.