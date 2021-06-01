CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,392 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $46,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

