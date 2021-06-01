Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

