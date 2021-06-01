Certified Advisory Corp Takes $135,000 Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

