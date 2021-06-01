BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,831 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $241.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.62.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

