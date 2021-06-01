Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of DSM opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.