Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $282.16 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

