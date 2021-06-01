Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average of $173.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.