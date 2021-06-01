Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.79 and its 200 day moving average is $167.08. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $191.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.