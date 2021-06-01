Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

