Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,206,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,151 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,746,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,522,000 after buying an additional 794,940 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 244,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 299,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

