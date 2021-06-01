Head-To-Head Comparison: American Well (AMWL) versus Its Competitors

American Well (NYSE: AMWL) is one of 203 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare American Well to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Well and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million -$224.43 million -5.48 American Well Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -182.18

American Well’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A American Well Competitors -146.46% -11.60% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Well and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42 American Well Competitors 1117 5711 10644 308 2.57

American Well currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.88%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.92%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

American Well peers beat American Well on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

