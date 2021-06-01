Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

