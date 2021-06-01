Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MBH stock opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £133.59 million and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.25.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 146 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.