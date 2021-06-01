Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00299541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00190656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.00991635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00032126 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

