CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

CTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.