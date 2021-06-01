Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £163.45 ($213.55).

FLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

FLTR stock opened at £133.05 ($173.83) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of £146. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market cap of £23.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

