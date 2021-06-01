Pirl Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $123,107.40 and $77.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,531.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.71 or 0.07116336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.12 or 0.01864465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00492982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00183642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.72 or 0.00708209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00463812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00422558 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars.

