ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00299541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00190656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.00991635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00032126 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

