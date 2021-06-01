SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0311 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $57,659.09 and approximately $75.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002194 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

