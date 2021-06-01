Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $219.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00301175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00191348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.63 or 0.00992362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00032415 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

