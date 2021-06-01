HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 42.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

