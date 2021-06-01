JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of BATS JPHY opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

