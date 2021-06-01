Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 374.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,797 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

