Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 8,736 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 372.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after purchasing an additional 839,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,200 shares of company stock worth $72,329,947. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Z opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 733.30 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

