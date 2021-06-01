Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.57 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

