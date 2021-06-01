Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 11,709 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 296,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 281,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 60,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

