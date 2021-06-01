Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit stock opened at $439.09 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $445.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

