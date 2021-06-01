DePay One Day Volume Reaches $781,839.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00005395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $781,839.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00060841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00297441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00190859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $355.34 or 0.00991927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

