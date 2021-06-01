Head to Head Contrast: Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) vs. Its Rivals

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) is one of 151 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Allegro MicroSystems to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million $17.95 million 109.21 Allegro MicroSystems Competitors $3.36 billion $591.82 million 18.62

Allegro MicroSystems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems Competitors -23.41% 1.78% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allegro MicroSystems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems Competitors 2102 8298 15424 644 2.55

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus target price of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 29.24%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems rivals beat Allegro MicroSystems on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to OEMs and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales representatives. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

