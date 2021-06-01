PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.46. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $90.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

