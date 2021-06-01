Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

