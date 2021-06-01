Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 29th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

LXFR opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 202,806 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

