Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 29th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
LXFR opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 202,806 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LXFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.