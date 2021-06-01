California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 911,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,761 shares of company stock worth $100,408. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

