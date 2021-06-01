18,776 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWX stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.