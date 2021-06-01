10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.