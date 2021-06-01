Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 677,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

