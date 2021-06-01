Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

