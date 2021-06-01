Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,472 shares of company stock worth $2,475,442. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.