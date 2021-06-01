Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $60,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $235.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

