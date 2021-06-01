World Asset Management Inc Sells 117 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

NYSE FLT opened at $274.44 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.68.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

