iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,872,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,625,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

