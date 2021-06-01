Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 256.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.