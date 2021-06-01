Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

