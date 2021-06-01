Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) a $193.00 Price Target

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) received a $193.00 price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

