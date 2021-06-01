Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) a $193.00 Price Target

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) received a $193.00 price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.
JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
