Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

